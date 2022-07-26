Chris Rock pokes fun at Will Smith Oscars slap controversy at stand-up show: I'm not a victim, motherf****r

Chris Rock is following the traditional comedian route and turning his pain into a hilarious stand-up set! While headlining a show with Kevin Hart, the 57-year-old comedian-actor addressed Will Smith shockingly slapping him at Oscars 2022. The altercation occurred after Chris made a joke about Will's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head, amid the actress' alopecia diagnosis.

This led to the Oscar winner storming the stage and hitting Rock, and eventually abusing him: "Keep my wife's name out your f*****g mouth." During his stand-up show, while talking about cancel culture, Chris Rock joked, "Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face," as revealed by an eyewitness to US Weekly. Chris also referenced the 53-year-old actor as "Suge Smith," which could possibly be linked to the currently-incarcerated Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight.

Later on, during a sketch about people playing the victim and being overly sensitive about things, Chris Rock declared, "I'm not a victim, motherf****r. Yeah, that s**t hurt, motherf****r. But I shook that s**t off and went to work the next day ... I don't go to the hospital for a papercut."

Recently, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kevin Hart gave an update on how Will Smith is doing since the infamous Oscars slap controversy: "Will is apologetic, you know, he's in a better space, of course, than what he was after."

