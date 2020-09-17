Chris Rock REACTS to Jimmy Fallon impersonating him on SNL: Blackface ain't cool but he didn’t mean anything

Chris Rock is finally addressing Jimmy Fallon’s infamous Blackface sketch from an old 2000 episode of SNL. Scroll down to see what he said.

Chris Rock recently revealed that he wasn't offended by Jimmy Fallon's 2000 sketch in which the then-Saturday Night Live star wore blackface to impersonate the Black actor. Back in May, Fallon, 45, apologized for a resurfaced clip of a 20-year-old SNL skit where he did an impression of Rock while wearing race-changing makeup. In a new interview with The New York Times, Rock, 55, addressed the controversial sketch, telling the outlet that he wasn't hurt by it.

"I’m friends with Jimmy. Jimmy’s a great guy. And he didn’t mean anything," said Rock. "A lot of people want to say intention doesn’t matter, but it does. And I don’t think Jimmy Fallon intended to hurt me. And he didn’t." When asked whether he thinks the call to remove past instances of blackface from old TV shows and movies is an overreaction, Rock said there's a commonsense answer: "Blackface ain't cool."

"If I say they are [going too far in removing blackface], then I’m the worst guy in the world. There’s literally one answer that ends my whole career. Blackface ain’t cool, OK? That’s my quote," he said. "Blackface is bad. Who needs it?" "It’s so sad we live in a world now where you have to say, 'I am so against cancer.' 'I just assumed you liked cancer.' 'No, no, no, I am so against it,'" joked Rock. "You have to state so many obvious things you’re against."

In case you missed it, The Fallon skit first aired in 2000 and featured SNL alum Darrell Hammond. In the sketch, Fallon is seen impersonating Rock while wearing dark brown makeup and a textured wig. The star also addressed the controversy in June on The Tonight Show, revealing that he went against advice he received when he publicly apologized.

"Seeing what is going on in our country, I'm not going to have a normal show tonight — I'm going to have a different show," he began, referring to the nationwide protests against police brutality and systemic racism.

"I'm going to start this personally, and then expand out, because that's where we all need to start," he continued at the time. "With ourselves, and looking at ourselves in the mirror. And I had to really examine myself in the mirror this week, because a story came out about me on SNL, doing an impression of Chris Rock in blackface."

