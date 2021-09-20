Chris Rock REVEALS he has COVID; Urges fans to get vaccinated, says ‘trust me you don’t want this’

Chris Rock recently revealed that he has been tested with coronavirus. The 56-year-old Spiral actor took to social media today and confirmed that he got COVID-19 this weekend. “Hey guys I just found out I have COVID, trust me you don’t want this. Get vaccinated,” he wrote, without elaborating further about his symptoms.

Back in May, Chris Rock joked that he cut the vaccination line in order to receive the shot. “I’m two-shots Rock, that’s what they call me,” he joked, before specifying he received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is a single-dose shot. “That’s the food stamps of vaccines,” he said, joking that he “used” his “celebrity” to be one of the first to get the vaccine.

“I was like, ‘Step aside, Betty White, I did Pootie Tang. Step aside, old people.’ I was like Billy Zane on the Titanic. Leo [DiCaprio] died. Billy Zane lived to see another day. I don’t want to be Leo at the bottom of the ocean. Billy Zane got another woman after that thing. In reality, you want to be Leo — but not in that movie.”

Back in September 2020, After a nine-hour series of cognitive tests earlier this year, the 55-year-old actor was diagnosed with a nonverbal learning disorder (NVLD). In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Chris said that the condition means he has challenges interpreting nonverbal signals in social situations. “And all I understand are the words,” Chris said of frequently understanding things in their most literal meanings. “By the way, all of those things are really great for writing jokes — they’re just not great for one-on-one relationships.” Throughout the majority of his life, Chris wrote off his condition, not fully understanding how it affected his daily life.

