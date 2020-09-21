  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Chris Rock REVEALS he has nonverbal learning disorder; Says he has ‘experienced pain & fear every day’

Chris Rock recently opened up about his struggles with a nonverbal learning disorder in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Scroll down to read what he said.
33976 reads Mumbai
Chris Rock REVEALS he has nonverbal learning disorder; Says he has ‘experienced pain & fear every day’Chris Rock REVEALS he has nonverbal learning disorder; Says he has ‘experienced pain & fear every day’
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Chris Rock is opening up about his being diagnosed with a learning disorder. After a nine-hour series of cognitive tests earlier this year, the 55-year-old actor was diagnosed with a nonverbal learning disorder (NVLD). In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Chris says that the condition means he has challenges interpreting nonverbal signals in social situations.

 

“And all I understand are the words,” Chris said of frequently understanding things in their most literal meanings. “By the way, all of those things are really great for writing jokes — they’re just not great for one-on-one relationships.” Throughout the majority of his life, Chris wrote off his condition, not fully understanding how it affected his daily life.

 

“I’d always just chalked it up to being famous,” Chris said. “Any time someone would respond to me in a negative way, I’d think, ‘Whatever, they’re responding to something that has to do with who they think I am.’ Now, I’m realizing it was me. A lot of it was me.” 

 

Now, Chris commits to seven hours of therapy every week, while also processing childhood traumas. “I thought I was actually dealing with it, and the reality is I never dealt with it,” Chris added. “The reality was the pain and the fear that it brought me, I was experiencing it every day.”

 

ALSO READ: Chris Rock REACTS to Jimmy Fallon impersonating him on SNL: Blackface ain't cool but he didn’t mean anything

Credits :The Hollywood Reporter, Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Hina Khan on meeting Priyanka Chopra, love life, Cannes debut on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Ronit Roy on being out of work, worked as Aamir Khan’s bodyguard, called junior artist in the untold story
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s stylist Shravya Varma reveals all about their style choices
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement