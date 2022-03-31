Chris Rock says 'haven't talked to anyone' about Oscars slap amid rumours of his chat with Will Smith

Chris Rock has spoken about the shocking Oscars 2022 incident where Will Smith smacked him on stage after a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. Chris broke his silence for the first time since the incident during his standup show in Boston. After saying he is "still processing" the incident, Rock made another mention of it during the second show.

In his first statement after the Oscars ceremony that witnessed the shocking incident of Will Smith slapping him, Chris Rock maintained that he will talk about it at "some point" and that it will be both serious and funny after being greeted by a standing ovation from the audience during his standup show. It has now been reported that the comedian spoke about the Oscars slap a little more during his second show.

According to People, at the 10 pm show that he performed in Boston, Rock seemed to have made a clarification about the rumours that suggested he and Smith had spoken after the incident. At the show, Chris reportedly said, "I haven't talked to anyone, despite what you heard", via People.

It seems this clarification comes after reports suggested that Chris and Will had amended things. Many reports suggested Sean "Diddy" Combs stated that the two artists had sorted things out though it wasn't confirmed by Diddy that such a conversation happened.

While Will Smith took to Instagram to share a public apology to Rock regarding the Oscars incident, the comedian did not respond or accept the apology. In his note, Smith maintained that his actions were "wrong and unacceptable."

