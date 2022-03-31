Chris Rock says he's 'still processing what happened' in FIRST statement since Will Smith's Oscars slap

Chris Rock is finally speaking out on what happened at Oscars 2022. After several celebrities have already weighed in on Will Smith's altercation with the comedian, Rock himself addressed the issue for the first time at his standup show in Boston where he spoke to the audience about what happened and a small statement to make before his show.

Chris Rock isn't in the mood to take down Will Smith after getting smacked by the actor on Oscars stage and hence while talking about the incident for the first time, the comedian didn't have much to say. Rock kicked off his new standup show in Boston by first addressing the Oscars incident after he received a standing ovation from the crowd.

Speaking out on the Oscars confrontation, he then added, "How was your weekend? I don’t have a bunch of s**t about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I have a whole show I wrote before this weekend. I’m still kind of processing what happened. So, at some point I’ll talk about that s**t. And it will be serious and funny", via Variety.

According to Variety, after an audience member at his show yelled "F**k Will Smith!", Chris still maintained his silence and simply added, "I’m going to tell some jokes. It’s nice to just be out."

Apart from Rock, recently Oscars 2022 hosts Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes also addressed the incident during their recent interviews and called the whole episode of Will Smith walking up to the stage and slapping Chris "sickening."

