Chris Rock to address Will Smith Oscars slap controversy in new Netflix special? All DEETS inside

Chris Rock is a popular stand-up comedian. Although, his popularity has seen a rise after the infamous incident while Smith’s popularity has seen a significant decline following his attack on Chris Rock during the awards. As per reports, the comedian is ready to address the Will Smith slap situation cheekily on the live show.

Tit for tat? Last year, Chris Rock and Will Smith made headlines as ‘The Pursuit of Happyness’ star slapped Rock in front of his Hollywood peers at the 2022 Oscars . The comedian looked stunned after being clobbered in front of millions of viewers. After staying quiet for a year, Chris Rock is set to hit back in his live-streamed Netflix special. The stand-up comedy special is likely to go live a week before the Academy Awards.

It has also been reported that Netflix has included pre and post shows special to Rock’s event. The evening will include special performances given by Rock’s comedian friends, including Amy Schumer, Leslie Jones, David Spade, Jerry Seinfeld, Arsenio Hall, Dana Carvey, JB Smoove, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

What happened between Will Smith and Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars?

During the awards ceremony, Rock made a joke about Will Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, which triggered her husband Smith and he slapped the comedian. While Smith has kept quiet since last year’s incident, Rock has been doing world tours and is now going live with his Netflix comedy special which will stream on March 4. Just after the incident, Smith issued a statement regarding the slap and apologized to Rock.

He said, “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive," Smith's apology at the time read. "My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."