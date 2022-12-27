Chris Rock to headline Netflix’s first-ever comedy show: 7 things you need to know about the comedian
Chris Rock, the famous American comedian is set to headline the first-ever livestreamed comedy show of OTT platform Netflix, which is set to go on air in March 2023.
Chris Rock, the famous American comedian is set to join hands with the OTT giant Netflix, for a prestigious project. As per the latest updates, Chris is headlining the first-ever live-streamed comedy show on the renowned platform. The exciting news was announced by Netflix recently, with a special update. The much-awaited show, which has been titled Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, has been slated to start streaming on Netflix from March 4, 2023, at & PM.
Chirs Rock: Selective Outrage
For the uninitiated, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage will mark the American comedian's second collaboration with Netflix. The multi-faceted talent first teamed up with the OTT giant for the well-received show Tambroline, in 2018. The streaming platform announced its second collaboration with Christ in November, this year. Even though it was revealed that he is collaborating with Netflix for a comedy show, the decision to live stream it came out as a big surprise for the audiences. As per the reports, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage will be majorly filmed in Baltimore.
