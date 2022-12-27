Chris Rock to headline Netflix’s first-ever comedy show: 7 things you need to know about the comedian

Chris Rock, the famous American comedian is set to join hands with the OTT giant Netflix, for a prestigious project. As per the latest updates, Chris is headlining the first-ever live-streamed comedy show on the renowned platform. The exciting news was announced by Netflix recently, with a special update. The much-awaited show, which has been titled Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, has been slated to start streaming on Netflix from March 4, 2023, at & PM.

For the uninitiated, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage will mark the American comedian's second collaboration with Netflix. The multi-faceted talent first teamed up with the OTT giant for the well-received show Tambroline, in 2018. The streaming platform announced its second collaboration with Christ in November, this year. Even though it was revealed that he is collaborating with Netflix for a comedy show, the decision to live stream it came out as a big surprise for the audiences. As per the reports, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage will be majorly filmed in Baltimore.