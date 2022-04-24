Chris Rock's mom reacts to Will Smith's Oscars slap: When you hurt my child, you hurt me

A month after the Oscars 2022 incident where Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage, the comedian's mother broke her silence and shared her thoughts about what she felt about the shocking moment. Rose Rock appeared for an interview on local South Carolina news station WIS-TV where she addressed the Oscars incident and also Academy's reaction to it.

After Will Smith smacked Chris Rock on stage following the latter's joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, the comedian's mother who wasn't in attendance at the ceremony revealed that her initial reaction to the incident was also much like the audience who believed it to be staged until the King Richard star began shouting "obscenities."

Reacting to the hurtful situation, Rose Rock said, "When he slapped Chris, he slapped all of us. He really slapped me," she said. "Because when you hurt my child, you hurt me." She further spoke about Smith's actions and added, "You really could have gotten taken out in handcuffs. You didn’t think. You reacted to your wife giving you the side-eye, and you went up, and you made her day because she was bowled over laughing when it happened", via WIS-TV.

Rock's mother also maintained that she was "really proud" of how her son handled the situation as the comedian was seen continuing on his duties as a presenter following the slap. Chris Rock presented an award to Questlove for Best Documentary feature following Smith's meltdown.

In the same interview, Chris Rock's mother also questioned The Academy's punishment of banning Smith from attending the Oscars ceremony for 10 years as she said “What does that mean? You don’t even go every year."

ALSO READ: Chris Rock jokes 'got my hearing back' after Will Smith's Oscars slap during recent standup show