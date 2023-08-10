Chris Tucker makes stand-up comeback after 10 years; fans reminisce his return

Chris Tucker introduced comedy to the world way before there was scope for it in movies in a commercial sense. The Rush Hour actor earned a name for himself as a legend in comedy. Some of his most notable works include Friday, Jackie Brown, Money Talks, and The Fifth Element. However, the American actor had been out of the limelight for a long time. It was only this week that he announced his on-stage return with a new stand-up tour. The news has come as a surprise to many of his long-term fans who grew up watching his comedy on the screen. So, here is everything to know about his new tour, tickets, and streaming details.

Chris Tucker's stand-up show announcement

The news broke out when various agencies announced that Chris Tucker was ready for an on-stage return once again. His return to the comedy world is being celebrated all over. This week, the comedian confirmed that he was to begin the shows for his “The Legend Tour 2023” very soon. The American actor would be traveling to more than 30 cities across the world that include Louisville, Denver, Phoenix, Philadelphia, Houston, New York, Toronto, and more. The shows will commence in Fall 2023, that is October of this year.

The pre-sale of the tickets will open on August 10, 2023. Not only this, Tucker also made a public statement about his relationship with comedy. He said that “I started my career doing stand-up in comedy clubs and it’s stand-up comedy that prepared me for all of my movie roles.” In addition, the actor added that “I’m looking forward to getting back to my roots. I love performing live, there’s nothing like the energy of a live crowd and making people laugh. I’m excited to be back out on tour.”

Fans welcome the actor after a decade

Right as the news of his tour came out, the fans were quick to express their excitement about his return. Multiple city news agencies were quick to announce the star's return to the stages once again. This includes Baltimore, Texas, and other cities in the US and Canada. One fan wrote on X, former Twitter, that he cannot wait to catch the comedian perform once again. Currently, the Rush Hour actor has only announced the live shows. It will be some time before the show will be released digitally. We will be sure to update this section as that happens. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 20 Mind-Blowing Movies to Watch High: From Pineapple Express to Big Lebowski