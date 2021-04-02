Chrishell Stause says ‘someone’ deleted her comments on Britney Spears’ post after she supported her

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause recently claimed that someone deleted her comments from Britney Spears’ post, scroll down to see what she had to say.

Selling Sunset alum Chrishell Stause recently pointed out some bizarre incidents taking place on Instagram after she supported the #FreeBritney movement. For the unversed, Chrishell voiced her support by leaving a comment on Britney‘s video (in which she reacted to the documentary Framing Britney Spears), questioning if it was really her that wrote the caption about the controversial documentary.

Chrishell got on her Instagram Story on Wednesday night and said she was suspicious about Britney’s words in her caption. “She posted a video with a caption that went against kind of how she felt previous…and she was basically saying the documentary made her really sad, and she didn’t like it,” Chrishell said, adding that it didn’t sound like Britney wrote the caption. “If she’s speaking for herself, great! We want you to be happy. But it just didn’t sound like her.”

Chrishell then added she went on to write a comment asking Britney to speak those words on video and post it to ensure the caption was not written by someone else. Her comment, which had numerous likes, was deleted by someone. “My comment’s been deleted. It had amassed a bunch of likes. It didn’t sound like her…I don’t think those are her words. And they deleted my comment! And it had a bunch of likes on it. For me, this is proof. Britney would not have deleted it,” Chrishell added.

ALSO READ: Britney Spears was 'embarrassed' and cried after watching parts of the Framing Britney documentary

Share your comment ×