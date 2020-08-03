Chriss Pratt shares photos from his recent hiking date with pregnant wife Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chriss Pratt took to Instagram to share a picture of his recent hiking date with pregnant wife Katherine Schwarzenegger. Scroll down to see the picture.

Actor Chris Pratt and author Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt are getting in some exercise before becoming parents! With the due date approaching, the Guardians of the Galaxy star, 41, shared a photo of himself and his pregnant wife, 30, taking a hike on Saturday. “Ready to pop / still don’t stop,” the actor captioned the image, explaining that the pair went to the “top of the mountain today.” In the snapshot, the couple stands beside one another while wearing casual workout gear, with Schwarzenegger standing in profile to show off her baby bump.

However, even though the podcast host and author may be almost ready to give birth, the actor admitted that he’s happy it didn’t happen while they were out and about. “Kinda grateful it didn’t go down on the trail tho to be real,” he said.

In April, the celebrity couple confirmed they were having their first child together after tying the knot in June last year. Pratt is already dad to 7-year-old son, Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Opening up about the experience of being pregnant amid the coronavirus pandemic, Schwarzenegger Pratt said to People magazine that her “wonderful husband” has been "very understanding.” "It's been amazing having him home and also very understanding about my need to sanitize everything, having everyone wear masks all the time," the best-selling author said in June. "That's been helpful," she added.

ALSO READ: Chris Pratt's wife Katherine Schwarzenegger opens up on being pregnant amidst a pandemic: I’m learning a lot

Share your comment ×