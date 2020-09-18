  1. Home
Chrissy Teigen accidentally REVEALS gender of her 3rd baby with John Legend while sharing pregnancy update

Chrissy Teigen just accidentally revealed that she is having a baby boy with John Legend. Scroll down to read what else she revealed.
Chrissy Teigen just revealed major baby news! The pregnant 34-year-old Cravings entrepreneur, who is expecting her third child with husband John Legend, updated fans laying down in an Instagram Story video on Thursday (September 17). “My placenta sucks. it’s always been kind of the bad part of my pregnancies, with Luna, with Miles, it just stopped him, it stopped taking care of him…I was getting huge, but he wasn’t getting big at all,” she explained, adding that her first two children had to be induced early.

 

“The baby is really, really healthy. He’s big – oops,” she then said, accidentally revealing that her third child is a boy, and also captioning the video “hahahaha might as well tell you.”

 

“I’m stupid. anyway. So it’s growing beautifully. I’m feeling really good but my placenta is really, really weak, and it’s causing me to really bleed a lot. So basically, it’s just pretty high risk and it’s just – this poor thing has been through so much already,” she continued. 

 

“We just have to get my placenta healthy again, and that means not moving. So I’m complete and total – don’t get out, except to pee-pee – bed rest. It’s such a bummer because I had to cancel so much work, and I was so excited to talk to so many different people and do these events, because it would start to feel like normal life again. The timing is just s–t, I apologize, but I have to make a baby okay, so there you go. Thank you for all your well-wishes.”

 

