Chrissy Teigen ADDRESSES reports of doing an Oprah interview amid bullying controversy

Amid the bullying scandal, Chrissy Teigen spoke about husband John Legend being her "everything" and broke her silence on the Oprah interview rumours.

Chrissy Teigen has been in the news for being accused of cyberbullying by multiple people including model Courtney Stodden and designer Michael Costello. While Teigen made a detailed public apology for her past tweets, reports suggested that she was willing to tell her truth in a sit-down interview and was claimed to have been hopeful about one with Oprah. After Teigen recently stepped out in LA for the first time amid this controversy, she was quizzed by the paparazzi about the Oprah rumours and she did respond.

Addressing the rumours that she was wanting to have a "Meghan Markle style" interview as reported on the Naughty But Nice podcast, Teigen said, "I have no idea about the Oprah thing, honestly." As per Entertainment Tonight, Teigen further also laughed it off when she was asked if she will do an interview alongside Courtney Stodden with Winfrey.

Amid Michael Costello's claims of Teigen bullying him via DMs, Chrissy's husband John Legend too recently broke his silence and spoke out in support of her. When asked if Legend has been helping her sail through this tough time, Teigen quickly responded, "Oh my god, he's been everything. My everything. Vital."

Recently, Teigen also took to Instagram to call out Costello's claims against her and also threatened legal actions over what she claimed to be were "fake DMs" being shared by him.

As for her apology via a Medium post, Teigen spoke about her "horrible tweets" and wrote, "My targets didn’t deserve them. No one does. Many of them needed empathy, kindness, understanding and support, not my meanness masquerading as a kind of casual, edgy humor. I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry."

