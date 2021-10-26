Chrissy Teigen ADMITS she's 'Team Ariana' on The Voice; Trolls husband John Legend on his chance of winning

Chrissy Teigen is admitting that she's supporting Ariana Grande for the win when it comes to The Voice. While the Cravings author had made it clear in her social media posts itself about how big a Grande fan she and her kids are, in her recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Chrissy made it even more clear as she trolled her husband and Ariana's fellow Voice coach, John Legend about his chance of winning the show.

Chrissy in her interaction with Kelly Clarkson mentioned how her daughter Luna has been a massive fan of Grande and said, "It's so funny, Ariana's demographic—it's like 2 years old because Luna was into her when she was 2, to I mean..." and further even mentioned how Grande's songs are played everytime Teigen and her kids head out in the car. She added, "The car is all Ariana. A lot of Dua Lipa now, but it's always going to be all about Ariana."

After Kelly jokingly mentioned how it's not Grande who needs support for The Voice considering her already huge fan base, Chrissy then went on to troll her husband John Legend saying, "So now, I'm like, 'I think I got to throw John a bone because he's so clearly going to lose."

This isn't the first time that Chrissy has trolled John over their family being pro Ariana Grande's team on the singing reality show. Previously, before the new season of The Voice kicked off, Teigen on her Instagram video mentioned, "Today is a bit of a funny day because it's the premiere of The Voice, and John absolutely knows that this house only listens to Ariana Grande. Imagine how awkward it is for John to live in this Ariana Grande household...and have to be him."

