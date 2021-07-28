Chrissy Teigen and John Legend ADOPT new puppy named Pearl following the death of their beloved pooch Pippa
Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend have adopted a basset hound named Pearl, just some weeks after the death of their ten-year-old French bulldog, Pippa. Teigen took to Instagram to share the news with her followers. Stating how lovely their new pooch is, Chrissy mentioned that the pup has already connected quite well with their other dog, Penny.
"Pearl has touched down into the legend/teigen/stephens household! We love this little girl so much already but I will admit, she has definitely taken to John first!!" began the cookbook author. Revealing that she herself grew up with basset hounds, Teigen said she wants her husband John to “see this bouncy, no-bones, jello mold of skin grow into the stubborn logs of love.” The mom of two also shared that she is excited to witness how their journey unfolds with the new addition to their family.
Check out Chrissy Teigen’s Instagram post:
Grammy winner John Legend, too, took to Instagram to welcome Pearl with an adorable picture of the pup. Earlier this month, the pair had penned down emotional posts after their French bulldog Pippa had passed away. Remembering Pippa’s smartness and communicating skills, John and his wife Chrissy thanked her for staying with them for 10 years. "We’re going to miss our little Pippa...We got her near Gainesville FL so I gave her my best impression of a southern accent whenever I spoke for her. She was smart, fancy and didn’t take any s**t," he shared.
The couple share two kids, Luna, 5, and Miles, 3, along with five dogs Penny, Paul, Poodle, Petey, and their newest, Pearl.
ALSO READ: Chrissy Teigen ADDRESSES reports of doing an Oprah interview amid bullying controversy