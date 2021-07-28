Chrissy Teigen and John Legend ADOPT new puppy named Pearl following the death of their beloved pooch Pippa

Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend have adopted a basset hound named Pearl, just some weeks after the death of their ten-year-old French bulldog, Pippa. Teigen took to Instagram to share the news with her followers. Stating how lovely their new pooch is, Chrissy mentioned that the pup has already connected quite well with their other dog, Penny.

"Pearl has touched down into the legend/teigen/stephens household! We love this little girl so much already but I will admit, she has definitely taken to John first!!" began the cookbook author. Revealing that she herself grew up with basset hounds, Teigen said she wants her husband John to “see this bouncy, no-bones, jello mold of skin grow into the stubborn logs of love.” The mom of two also shared that she is excited to witness how their journey unfolds with the new addition to their family.

Check out Chrissy Teigen’s Instagram post: