Chrissy Teigen and John Legend deck up in 'desi' attire at Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas' Diwali Party

Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram to send Diwali wishes for fans along with a video of her and husband John Legend from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Diwali bash. The clip showed Teigen and Legend decked in Indian attire as they seemed to be having a gala time at the celebratory bash for the festival of lights hosted by Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Teigen took to Instagram to share a video from the party and wrote a special message wishing everyone for the occasion. She wrote, "Happy Diwali to all who celebrate!! Thank you for having us @priyankachopra and @nickjonas!! We love you both!"

Nick and John Legend have remained close ever since the former appeared as a coach on the last season of The Voice. From the post shared by Chrissy, it looked like the couple enjoyed dressing up in the 'desi' avatar. Teigen looked gorgeous in a lavender outfit with gold embellishments whereas Legend was seen looking dapper in a black sherwani.

Check out Chrissy Teigen's post here:

Priyanka Chopra also took to Instagram to give a peek at her Diwali celebrations, including photos of her and husband Nick Jonas performing the Laxmi Puja together.

Chopra Jonas had also shared photos from a pre-Diwali bash she enjoyed with Mindy Kaling, Lily Singh and more as she wrote, "Love, laughter and a room full of badass desi boss ladies" while posing alongside the duo. The photos received a lot of love from her fellow celebrity friends including Reese Witherspoon who commented three crown emojis. Also her Text For You co-star, Sam Heughan left a comment on the post as she wished her, "Happy Diwali!!!!"

