Chrissy Teigen and John Legend set to renew vows in Italy on 10th wedding anniversary, here's what we know about the celebration

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are all set to make their way down the wedding altar once again. The much-loved couple are all set to renew their vows in Lake Como, Italy, on the occasion of their tenth wedding anniversary. For those who didn't know, John's hit song All of Me is about Chrissy. Here's everything we know about the special occasion including the location as well as brief plan for the event which is expected to be quite star-studded.

Inside Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's vow renewal

According to TMZ, the couple is hosting the vow renewal at the same location where they first got married 10 years ago. The report further reveals that the two have invited several A-listers for the celebration but it's unclear which of them will eventually attend. As per the portal, the vow renewal ceremony will happen on Saturday, and a pool party will be hosted on Sunday. The guest list is reported to be "pretty spectacular" for the stunning event.

The celebration will reportedly be held at Passalacqua vill and the paparazzi managed to capture the location being decked up with flowers and lights with preparations underway. Chrissy herself teased the occasion with an image of the poolside location with the caption, "10th anniversary weekend is commmming #johnXchrissy." Fans are excited to see the loved-up event at the gorgeous location in Italy and the countdown for the same is on.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's relationship timeline

For the unversed, Chrissy and John met in 2006 on the set of the latter's music video for Stereo. After four years of dating each other, the couple got engaged in 2011. The model and the singer tied the knot in Italy in 2013. Chrissy wore three Vera Wang gowns for the special occasion. She gave birth to their daughter Luna in April 2016, followed by the birth of their son Miles in May 2018. In October 2020, she went through a heartbreaking pregnancy loss.

But Chriss and John's formerly family of four expanded twice this year. She gave birth to their daughter Esti in January 2023 and five months later, they announced the birth of their son Wren through surrogacy. The family of four is now a family of six and they have since been enjoying together by going on vacations and spending some quality time.

