Chrissy Teigen announces pregnancy with a photo of her baby bump: Joy has filled our home and hearts again

Chrissy Teigen announced pregnancy in her latest Instagram post as she revealed husband John Legend and her are expecting another baby. Nearly 2 years after her pregnancy loss, Teigen shared that the couple have been blessed with another chance as she posed showcasing her bare baby bump and wrote an emotional note in her new Instagram post.

Sharing the happy news, Teigen wrote, "The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again." In the photo shared alongside the post, the Cravings author was seen posing for a mirror selfie as he flaunted her baby bump. In her note, Teigen also maintained that she's feeling hopeful and amazing.

In the note shared by her, Chrissy also explained how it hasn't been an easy journey to get pregnant again after her tragic pregnancy loss and said, "Every appointment I’ve said to myself, “ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce” but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful."

Check out Chrissy Teigen's post here:

Chrissy's happy announcement received a lot of love from her fans and friends. She received congratulatory messages from the likes of Irina Shayk, Octavia Spencer, Tan France, Kate Hudson and more.

Chrissy and John are also parents to 6-year-old Luna and 4-year-old Miles. The couple lost their son Jack during pregnancy loss following which Teigen announced a year later that she has been undergoing in vitro fertilization to try and conceive again.

