Chrissy Teigen announces she's quitting Twitter; Says 'Haven't learned how to block negativity yet'

Chrissy Teigen says goodbye to Twitter as she announces her decision revealing that rising negativity is the reason for her to quit.
Mumbai
Chrissy Teigen announces she's quitting Twitter; Says 'Haven't learned how to block negativity yet'
Chrissy Teigen, who has been known for her quirky social media persona, has now announced that she's quitting Twitter. Teigen decided to take this step citing rising negativity on the app. Chrissy in a series of tweets explained why she took this decision and even mentioned how she has been hurt by the low blows made by certain accounts on Twitter. The 35-year-old author and TV personality who was once known for her playful banter on the microblogging app also had US President Joe Biden among her followers. 

On Wednesday, March 24, Teigen announced her decision to quit Twitter saying, "Hey. For over 10 years, you guys have been my world. I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends, but it’s time for me to say goodbye", via Just Jared. 

Teigen is known to have clapped back at several users who shared mean comments on her posts but in her recent tweets, she revealed that she was hurt by the comments online and that her portrayal of being a clap back girl is not accurate. She also called out the attacks that were made on her by two-person follower accounts and how "deeply bruised" she was because of them. 

Chrissy signed off with a message talking about not being able to handle the negativity.  As she wrote, " I have said f****d up s**t and killed myself over it as much as you killed me. But one thing I haven’t learned is how to block out the negativity.” 

We have to say Teigen's fun tweets relating to her husband John Legend and also her funny banter with their kids will certainly be missed. 

Credits :Just Jared,Getty Images

