Chrissy Teigen APOLOGISES for her 'past horrible tweets': I was a troll, full stop, and I am so sorry

Chrissy Teigen addressed her cyberbullying controversy in a detailed Medium post where she expressed her regret for past actions.

Chrissy Teigen broke her silence amid the cyberbullying controversy as she apolgised for her social media behaviour in the past. The popular TV personality shared a long post on how regretful she is of her actions and is taking the time to become a better person and learn from her mistakes. Teigen added in her post that she has been "sitting in a hole of deserved global punishment, the ultimate ‘sit here and think about what you’ve done.'"

Teigen expressed regret about her "past horrible tweets" saying, "My targets didn’t deserve them. No one does. Many of them needed empathy, kindness, understanding and support, not my meanness masquerading as a kind of casual, edgy humor. I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry."

After Courtney Stodden made a public statement about Teigen bullying her online, the Cravings: Hungry For More author had made an apology to Stodden but in her new statement revealed that she must apologise to others too saying, "There are others — and more than just a few — who I need to say I’m sorry to." She further added that she is in the process of privately reaching out to the people that she "insulted."

Read Chrissy Teigen's full apology post Here

Teigen called herself an "insecure, immature" person in the past and stated that she felt the need to impress strangers. She also stated that she took to Twitter to try to "gain attention" and thought of it all as "crude, clever, harmless quip."

In her post, Teigen also addressed her family as she said that she's trying to preach kindness to her kids Miles and Luna. She added that she hopes her children recognize her evolution.

