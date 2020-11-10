Chrissy Teigen is in awe of her 'empathetic little mini' Luna for honouring baby Jack's ashes in a sweet way

In an endearing Instagram post, an emotional Chrissy Teigen revealed how her and John Legend's daughter Luna Stephens honoured baby Jack's ashes with some help from a therapy bear. Watch the heartwarming videos below.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend had a grief-stricken few weeks due to the loss of their third child, who they had already given the name Jack. In a heartbreaking post on Instagram, Teigen documented the sheer pain which the family went through and since then, the mother of two has been showered with so much love from all around the world. More, importantly, Chrissy is finding joy from her kids Luna Stephens, 4, and Miles Stephens, 2.

Taking to IG recently, the 34-year-old television personality shared two videos revealing how kind and considerate Luna is with her recent gesture of honouring baby Jack's ashes. Showing the box filled with the ashes, which was placed next to a teddy bear, Teigen emotionally explained, "This is the cutest, most beautiful thing I have ever seen. We just got baby Jack's ashes back, so they're in here for now with some blessed holy tie string. Luna put a little therapy bear around him, and the best part is, I came down and she gave him a piece of her favourite snack. A tiny piece of Pirate's Booty. I just... I don't know... She's amazing." In another video, Luna is seen having an animated conversation with baby Jack and the teddy bear asking them how they were doing.

Check out Chrissy Teigen's heartwarming post on how considerate her daughter Luna is at such a young age below:

Praising Luna, Chrissy's caption reads as, "I'm just thinking a lot about Jack today. Our house is very open about life, death, grief, everything really. We try to explain things well and answer every question imaginable in a beautiful, spiritual but literal way. I know this is a weird post but I just wanted to share these to always remember my incredibly empathetic little mini. Life is infinitely better with her in it. I miss you, jack. We miss you a lot.

ALSO READ: Chrissy Teigen on why she shared snaps of her miscarriage: These photos are only for the people who need them

We absolutely adore this mother-daughter duo!

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×