Chrissy Teigen breaks Instagram silence amid bullying scandal; Writes ‘There are no words, only tears’

Chrissy Teigen recently broke her Instagram silence for a special post on Father’s Day honouring husband John Legend. Scroll down to see what she said.

Former model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen recently made a comeback on social media on Father’s Day. The 35-year-old Cravings writer posted a sweet picture of husband John Legend and their kids Luna and Miles to her Instagram to mark the special day, along with the sweet photo, she wrote: “There are no words. Only tears that I am fresh out of.” “To our everything, we love you forever.”

If you didn’t know, Chrissy has been MIA from social media ever since people came forward claiming that the star allegedly bullied them. In front and centre of these allegations is designer Michael Costello who accused the former model of bullying him through many DMs. Since then, Chrissy has come forward and issued an apology. Amid the controversy, she even departed from the cleaning brand that she launched with Kris Jenner a few months ago. In a statement, the brand revealed that Chrissy is fully stepping back from Safely, amid the drama and accusations she’s under. “Chrissy will be stepping away from Safely to take much needed time to focus on herself and be with her family,” Safely shared on the brand’s Instagram Story.

It continued, saying that they “fully support her decision and are so thankful for her contributions.” “The brand will continue to move forward and focus on our important mission of bringing high quality, hard-working cleaning products to all American households.”

Also Read: Chrissy Teigen breaks silence on Michael Costello allegations; Warns legal action over 'fake DMs'

Share your comment ×