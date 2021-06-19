  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Chrissy Teigen breaks silence on Michael Costello allegations; Warns legal action over 'fake DMs'

Chrissy Teigen releases a statement relating to Michael Costello's claims of bullying against her
2462 reads Mumbai
Chrissy Teigen responds to Michael Costello's bullying claims Chrissy Teigen threatens legal action against Michael Costello
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

After John Legend accused Michael Costello of "fabricating" DMs that alleged his wife Chrissy Teigen had bullied the designer, Teigen herself has now responded to the controversy. On Friday, Teigen shared in a lengthy Instagram caption that called out the designer for his actions alongside a statement written on behalf of Teigen by her team that addressed the ongoing controversy. After being accused of cyberbullying by Courtney Stodden among others, Project Runway alum Michael Costello recently shared screenshots alleging Teigen had bullied him. 

Responding to the same and calling the DMs shared by the designer as "fake", Chrissy in her Instagram post wrote, "No idea what the f**k michael costello is doing. He just released a statement where he didn’t at ALL acknowledge how fake the dm’s were, & now claims to have emails that don’t exist. "

Threatening to take legal action over the controversy, Teigen further added, "I just beg for you to know the truth. Michael, you are now causing actual pain to people who are trying to better themselves. Enough. Or this WILL go further. Not here, but an actual court of law. " 

Read Chrissy Teigen's full statement Here

The statement shared on behalf of Teigen which was posted alongside her note stated that Teigen "clearly and contritely apologized" for her past "insensitive public tweets" that were sent a decade ago and not for "private messages directing or encouraging self-harm."

As for Costello's accusations, the designer spoke about facing "unhealed trauma" for racism and bullying he claimed he experienced from Teigen. The designer's comments came after Chrissy had shared a detailed apology for her past tweets in a Medium post. 

ALSO READ: Chrissy Teigen wants a 'Meghan Markle style Oprah interview' to tell her truth amid bullying scandal?

Credits :Instagram/Chrissy Teigen,Getty Images

You may like these
John Legend REVEALS how wife Chrissy Teigen is holding up amid her cyberbullying scandal
Chrissy Teigen calls out husband John Legend for some credit as he wins this 3rd Grammy for Best R&B Album
WATCH: Chrissy Teigen dances to Jaaneman Aah in NYC restaurant, delights Indian fans & followers
Chrissy Teigen requests US President Joe Biden to unfollow her on Twitter; Here's what happened next
John Legend leaves NSFW comment on Chrissy Teigen’s underwear pic; Cookbook author’s comeback is even funnier
Chrissy Teigen joins John Legend on stage at Joe Biden & Kamala Harris’ US elections 2020 rally