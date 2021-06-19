Chrissy Teigen breaks silence on Michael Costello allegations; Warns legal action over 'fake DMs'

Chrissy Teigen releases a statement relating to Michael Costello's claims of bullying against her

After John Legend accused Michael Costello of "fabricating" DMs that alleged his wife Chrissy Teigen had bullied the designer, Teigen herself has now responded to the controversy. On Friday, Teigen shared in a lengthy Instagram caption that called out the designer for his actions alongside a statement written on behalf of Teigen by her team that addressed the ongoing controversy. After being accused of cyberbullying by Courtney Stodden among others, Project Runway alum Michael Costello recently shared screenshots alleging Teigen had bullied him.

Responding to the same and calling the DMs shared by the designer as "fake", Chrissy in her Instagram post wrote, "No idea what the f**k michael costello is doing. He just released a statement where he didn’t at ALL acknowledge how fake the dm’s were, & now claims to have emails that don’t exist. "

Threatening to take legal action over the controversy, Teigen further added, "I just beg for you to know the truth. Michael, you are now causing actual pain to people who are trying to better themselves. Enough. Or this WILL go further. Not here, but an actual court of law. "

Read Chrissy Teigen's full statement Here

The statement shared on behalf of Teigen which was posted alongside her note stated that Teigen "clearly and contritely apologized" for her past "insensitive public tweets" that were sent a decade ago and not for "private messages directing or encouraging self-harm."

As for Costello's accusations, the designer spoke about facing "unhealed trauma" for racism and bullying he claimed he experienced from Teigen. The designer's comments came after Chrissy had shared a detailed apology for her past tweets in a Medium post.

ALSO READ: Chrissy Teigen wants a 'Meghan Markle style Oprah interview' to tell her truth amid bullying scandal?

Share your comment ×