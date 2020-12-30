Chrissy Teigen celebrates 4 weeks of sobriety on IG after struggling with alcoholism in 2017

Chrissy Teigen recently revealed that she has given up alcohol completely and is currently celebrating “4 weeks sober.”

Former model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen recently revealed that she is 4 weeks sober, after posting a cheerful video on Instagram. In the video, the author was seen dancing to the song Good Morning, which is when a fan commented saying “I need whatever drugs you're on.” Queen of comebacks Chrissy then took to the comments section and snapped back saying she is "4 weeks sober," along with a burst of heart and prayer emojis, after which the author received a number of congratulatory messages from her fans.

This is not the first time Teigen has discussed her struggles with addiction, previously, the star had told Cosmopolitan in 2017 that she was "point blank, just drinking too much" during that time in her career. She continued saying that it started with an occasional glass of wine, here and there when she sat in hair and makeup, but soon it turned into another glass before award shows and then a bunch of events. She then expressed regret and said that she felt horrible at the time and felt like “It's not a good look for me, for John, for anybody.”

The news of Chrissy’s sobriety comes in the wake of the model’s miscarriage which she spoke about in October. Back then, the couple announced that they had lost their child following pregnancy complications. "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before," they said in a statement posted to each of their Instagram accounts. Teigen later said she was in a "grief depression hole" over the loss."I'm not tweeting much because I'm honestly in a bit of a grief depression hole but do not worry as I have so much help around me to get better and I'll be fixed soon," she wrote.

ALSO READ: Chrissy Teigen on why she shared snaps of her miscarriage: These photos are only for the people who need them

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×