Chrissy Teigen celebrates 6 months of sobriety; John Legend says 'so proud of you my love'

Chrissy Teigen, recently, celebrated completing 6 months of sobriety on Instagram and marked the special day with a series of stunning clicks of herself being bathed by the sun. Teigen had announced the start of her journey last November on Instagram while sharing snaps from her Thanksgiving dinner, she wrote, "the first time I have ever been able to enjoy everyone enjoying dinner!!"

The model explained in her post that she barely ever craved alcohol anymore but marked that the past 6 months were not easy. She wrote, "time has not exactly flown by". Chrissy said that she probably would not be excited again before hitting a major milestone something only on the lines of a 5-year mark. She mused that she did not even know if she would ever drink again and confessed as she wrote, "I have no idea what I’m doing honestly". The TV personality shared that now after being sober for a considerable amount of time, she had "endless energy," and felt less anxious. She even declared that she was happier and more present than ever before. In the caption, she looked forward to a full-body reset after 1 year and also to reevaluate her hopes and wishes for the future.

Check out her post by clicking HERE

Popular singer, John Legend and husband to Chrissy commented on her post and congratulated her. He expressed his happiness and how proud he was as wrote, "so proud of you my love". Many others congratulated the model on her achievement and revelled in her happiness in the comment section.

ALSO READ: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Last Day to grab the best deals.