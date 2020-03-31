Chrissy Teigen celebrates her breast implants’ 10th anniversary with a hilarious throwback post

Chrissy Teigen celebrated the 10th anniversary of her breast implants and shared a hilarious post on social media.

Chrissy Teigen is wishing her breast implants a very happy 10th anniversary in her typical funny fashion. The 34-year-old model took to social media and paid tribute to a very special moment in her life that changed her forever. The cookbook author, who recently revealed that she had undergone plastic surgery in her early 20s, shared a throwback picture with her fans on Instagram to remember the day she got her breast implants.

“Happy 10 year anniversary to these titties and RIP to these teeth,” she wrote alongside two pictures that featured her modelling in a white bikini on the runway at the Beach Bunny Swimwear fashion show. The mother of two then poked fun at herself in the comment section. Reacting to Kim Kardashian’s comment, which was just a couple of crying smiley face emojis, Chrissy wrote, “@kimkardashian you guys were at this show!!! It’s why I was listed as “model walks runway” no one cares about me bahahahahah.”

And that wasn’t all, in another comment, comedian Whitney Cummings asked Teigen asked, “Wait isn’t ten years when we need to take them out?” But Chrissy explained that while she wants to get them removed, she can’t step out of her house because the lockdown imposed in her state amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. When it comes to Chrissy’s social media posts, it’s never a dull day.

Chrissy recently live-streamed her daughter Luna’s stuffed animals' wedding and it was the best thing ever. As Chrissy officiated the nuptials, the 41-year-old singer performed an emotional rendition of Selena Gomez's hit track, Hands to Myself, at the ceremony. Calling it “wedding of the century”, Chrissy joked that “the bride is freaking out.”

