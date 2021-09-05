Chrissy Teigen celebrates her 'longest streak' of sobriety as she goes 50 days without alcohol

Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram to share a post on sobriety as she revealed she was 50 days sober from alcohol. The 35-year-old also mentioned in the same post that this has been her "longest streak." Teigen shared the note along with a cute video of herself and her kids Luna and Miles. Chrissy has been open about her complicated relationship with alcohol in her past social media posts too and had also mentioned how she was working on getting sober.

Confessing that having faced a few "wine hiccups in the road", Teigen stated that she isn't sure if she will ever drink again. Teigen in her Instagram message wrote, "Today is my 50 day sobriety streak! it should be nearly a year but I had a few (wine) hiccups in the road. this is my longest streak yet! I still dunno if I’ll never drink again but I do know it no longer serves me in ANY way. I don’t get more fun, I don’t dance, I don’t get relaxed. I get sick, fall asleep and wake up sick, having missed what was probably a fun night. I had my fun with it and appreciate anyone that can enjoy it responsibly!!!"

Teigen then added in her caption the context of the video she had shared revealing how she has been trying to work out and how it hasn't been easy given how her children have been distracting her from it as shown in the post. Teigen first got sober in late November and announced the same just days ahead of the new year.

In one of her recent social media posts, Teigen also spoke about her struggle with alcoholism saying, "I was done with making an a** of myself in front of people (I'm still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like s**t by 6, not being able to sleep."

