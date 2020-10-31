Chrissy Teigen channels ballerina from Black Swan for Halloween 2020; John Legend dresses up as Spider Man

Chrissy Teigen recently showed off her Halloween 2020 costume on Twitter and revealed that she dressed up as the ballerina from Black Swan while her husband John Legend transformed into Spider-Man.

Chrissy Teigen went all out for her Halloween costume this year! The 34-year-old model and cookbook author showed off her completed look after sharing a getting ready image earlier in the day. After a full day of getting ready, Chrissy debuted her Black Swan movie and stage inspired costume, alongside her stylist Alana Van Deraa, who embodied the dark side of the character.

In one of her video on Twitter, Chrissy can be seen carrying a full tray of food down some stairs as husband John Legend filmed her. John, it looks like, was dressed up as Spider-Man! In case you missed it, Chrissy revealed she has a nurse that is still treating her at her home after she suffered a devastating pregnancy loss. And as she was getting ready, the nurse was drawing some blood samples and she made her dress in the funniest costume!

It’s Halloween here at the legend household. Made my nurse be a medieval plague doctor (I have a nurse for a bit yes lol) pic.twitter.com/mYaNbtEU0L — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 30, 2020

Chrissy had her nurse dress up in medieval plague garb! “It’s Halloween here at the legend household. Made my nurse be a medieval plague doctor (I have a nurse for a bit yes lol),” Chrissy posted on her Twitter account, along with a photo.

