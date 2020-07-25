Chrissy Teigen contemplating another breast reduction surgery a month after breast implant removal

Chrissy Teigen hinted on Instagram that she might get another breast reduction surgery, just a month after getting her breast implants removed. Read what she said below. Chrissy Teigen hinted on Instagram that she might get another breast reduction surgery, just a month after getting her breast implants removed. Read what she said below.

Queen of comedy Chrissy Teigen just announced via Instagram that she might have another breast reduction surgery. The topic came up after the 34-year-old cookbook author gave her fans a look at her outfit of the day. The Cravings star modelled a few necklaces and said, "We're working the jewels today." She then began pulling at her top. "This is supposed to go over each t-tty, but my boobs are too low," she said. "And yes, they are still huge. I think I honestly will do it again and have them make them smaller. I did not expect that they would still be this large."

Last month, Teigen underwent surgery to have her breast implants removed. She even received a cake from manager Luke Dillon and talent agent Meghan Mackenzie that featured a tombstone with the words "RIP 2006 – 2020" above a black bra design. Her 4-year-old daughter Luna Simone Stephens made her a card with the words "bye boobies" on it, as well.

"Surgery went perfectly!" the Chrissy's Court celeb wrote on Instagram at the time. "So so so so so sore but waking up to this made it go away for half a minute at least."

Teigen announced the decision to have the procedure in May. "I'm getting my boobs out!" she wrote in part of a post. "They've been great to me for many years, but I'm just over it. I'd like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie! So, don't worry about me! All good. I'll still have boobs, they'll just be pure fat. Which is all a t-t is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat."

She also spoke about her now-removed implants during a chat with Glamour UK. "Yeah, I did my boobs when I was about 20 years old," she told the publication in an interview published in June. "It was more for a swimsuit thing. I thought if I'm going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky! But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed."

She later added, "Honestly, I kept them the same cup size. I just filled them out, so they are rounder and firmer. I had a quarter 'teardrop' cup in the bottom and fill out the breast line. But I want them out now. If I could do one thing, it would be to have a lift. I think you're supposed to replace implants every 10 years. But when you have kids you think about the risks of surgery and I think, ‘This is not the way I want to die, in boob surgery.'"

