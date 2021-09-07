Chrissy Teigen cozies up to John Legend as they enjoy ‘pizza time’ together; SEE Inside

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have never shied away from showing affection towards each other publicly. The singer and the cookbook author have always maintained their lovey-dovey relationship in public, always leaving their fans wanting for more. In her latest Instagram story, Chrissy was spotted being all cozied up to each other while enjoying ‘pizza time.’

Seems like the Legend-Teigen clan had an amazing weekend, as the couple were spotted having some quality time with each other, and Chrissy posted a series of stories on her Instagram which are loving, hilarious, and too glamorous. In one of the stories, she was cozying up to her husband John Legend while sharing a peck on his cheek while waiting for their pizzas to arrive. Legend and Teigen were all smiles in the video, as Chrissy was being too adorable with her husband.

Take a look at their picture:

Chrissy also added some hilarious filters to some of Legend’s performances which made her stories too fun to watch. In one of the stories, Chrissy had put on a dog-filter on Legend which made him look super hilarious! Teigen had too much fun playing with Legend’s performance clips, while the singer was concentrating on his high notes.

Take a look:

Earlier, Chrissy had also opened up on losing her third child due to a complicated pregnancy. Her husband John Legend and she have been mourning the loss of their third child ever since, and Chrissy had previously opened up on how heartbreaking it was to have lost a kid due to pregnancy issues.

