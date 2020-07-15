Chrissy Teigen deletes 60,000 tweets for family’s safety amid claims tying her to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal

Chrissy Teigen is worried about her family’s safety after trolls accuse her of being involved in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. The former model explained her annoyance over the baseless accusations in a tweet before she went on a deleting spree.

Chrissy Teigen is concerned for her family as internet trolls continue to accuse her of being involved in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. Jeffrey, a financier, who had ties to celebrities, politicians, and royalty, was arrested last year on multiple disturbing charges linked to sex trafficking. He died by suicide in jail, but questions about his life and crimes still remain. The author Chrissy was enraged by baseless accusations and stated on Twitter that she recently deleted over 60,000 tweets because she "cannot f--king STAND" the individuals who are using her tweets as alleged evidence of her connection to Epstein's close associate Ghislaine Maxwell. She continued, "I'm worried for my family. Finding me talking about toddlers and tiaras in 2013 and thinking you're some sort of f--king operative."

Internet users began to speculate about her alleged ties to Epstein and Maxwell when unsubstantiated claims suggested Teigen's name was listed on a purported flight log for Epstein's private plane. On July 8, a Twitter user commented on Teigen's post, "You're on the flight log. #GislaineMaxwell #EpsteinIsland," which prompted this response from the star: "if we wanna play with your lie just for fun, do you understand that if I were on the flight for the date of this 'manifesto', I'd be a victim." She said in another tweet, "People still wasting time believing a 4chan flight manifest, I see. These people are so sick (and actually stupid) but mostly sick. And mostly stupid. I can't bother to care anymore."

In 2018, Teigen and husband John Legend threatened a lawsuit against an individual who accused the pair of involving their daughter Luna Stephens in a child sex-trafficking ring. The Los Angeles Times explained in a 2018 article, "Self-described 'journalist' Liz Crokin accused Teigen and Legend in a series of tweets, many of which have since been deleted, of being connected to a debunked rumour of a child sex ring in Washington, D.C., known as 'Pizzagate.'"

Teigen said of the matter on Twitter, "Alright. I debated saying something about this but I'm pretty disturbed over here. The fact that there are people with these...thoughts...is really scary." Crokin, who later deleted many of the tweets containing allegations, told The L.A. Times, "I never accused John and Chrissy of trafficking their child. That's a flat out lie and my Twitter history proves it."

