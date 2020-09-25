  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Chrissy Teigen is ‘devastated’ by THIS recent health development amidst her high risk pregnancy

Chrissy Teigen who is currently pregnant with her third child recently announced that she’s had to halt all her current projects due to her high risk pregnancy. Scroll down to read what she said.
16249 reads Mumbai
Chrissy Teigen ‘devastated’ amidst her high risk pregnancyChrissy Teigen is ‘devastated’ by THIS recent health development amidst her high risk pregnancy
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Mom-to-be Chrissy Teigen is stopping work on all her new projects. The 34-year-old Cravings author announced on Thursday (September 24) that she is halting work on her third Cravings cookbook amid her high risk pregnancy. “I know I’m tweeting about stupid s–t when so many bad things are happening. I just can’t speak up right now because my body is in such bad shape and I mentally cannot handle what will come out of it,” she wrote.

 

“Today I had to postpone the cookbook indefinitely and send @AdeenaSussman alllll the way back to Tel Aviv,” she wrote on Twitter, adding that she also shut down production on her Quibi series, “and same with shutting down filming Chrissy’s Court.” “Baby cannot do it,” she went on to say, “I am devastated.”

In case you missed it, Chrissy Teigen is currently pregnant with her and husband John Legend’s third baby. The cookbook author was advised by doctors to stay on bed rest last week, “I’m on official 2 week bed rest :( I’m taking this time to learn how to sew capes and kid clothes so s–t is about to get… astonishingly ugly,” she explained to her followers at the time.

 

ALSO READ: Chrissy Teigen shows off Kelly Clarkson’s GIANT edible anniversary present for John Legend and herself; Watch

Credits :Chrissy Teigen’s Twitter, Getty Images

Latest Videos
Nimrat Kaur’s Untold Story: People felt I didn’t look homely; was offered stereotypical roles
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 3000 ‘happysodes’
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek REACT to their pregnancy rumours which will leave you laughing
Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor ace the ramp for Manish Malhotra at LFW 2016
Tara Sutaria to quit acting to become an air hostess, says ‘Kripya Dhyaan De’
Kedarnath not possible without Sushant’s help, admits Sara Ali Khan at the trailer launch of the film
Aaradhya Bachchan looks conscious with mom Aishwarya and dad Abhishek while facing cameras
After Rakul Preet, Deepika’s manager Karishma Prakash arrives at the NCB office
NCB to grill Rakul Preet, Deepika's manager Karishma today. Rakul leaves her house to reach the NCB office
Kangana’s SAVAGE reply to Hritik Roshan and his dad
Sara Ali Khan arrives in Mumbai, will be interrogated by NCB on 26th September in a drug probe

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement