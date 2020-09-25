Chrissy Teigen is ‘devastated’ by THIS recent health development amidst her high risk pregnancy

Chrissy Teigen who is currently pregnant with her third child recently announced that she’s had to halt all her current projects due to her high risk pregnancy. Scroll down to read what she said.

Mom-to-be Chrissy Teigen is stopping work on all her new projects. The 34-year-old Cravings author announced on Thursday (September 24) that she is halting work on her third Cravings cookbook amid her high risk pregnancy. “I know I’m tweeting about stupid s–t when so many bad things are happening. I just can’t speak up right now because my body is in such bad shape and I mentally cannot handle what will come out of it,” she wrote.

“Today I had to postpone the cookbook indefinitely and send @AdeenaSussman alllll the way back to Tel Aviv,” she wrote on Twitter, adding that she also shut down production on her Quibi series, “and same with shutting down filming Chrissy’s Court.” “Baby cannot do it,” she went on to say, “I am devastated.”

In case you missed it, Chrissy Teigen is currently pregnant with her and husband John Legend’s third baby. The cookbook author was advised by doctors to stay on bed rest last week, “I’m on official 2 week bed rest :( I’m taking this time to learn how to sew capes and kid clothes so s–t is about to get… astonishingly ugly,” she explained to her followers at the time.

