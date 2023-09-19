Chrissy Teigen drops hilarious video of 'partied out' family post wedding anniversary celebrations in Italy; Here's how John Legend reacts

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend recently celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary with a lavish vow renewal ceremony in Lake Como, Italy, as per reports. The couple's vow renewal ceremony was a significant milestone in their relationship, marking a decade of love and partnership. They chose to commemorate the occasion at Villa Pizzo, the same venue where they had exchanged their vows ten years earlier, as per the reports by PEOPLE. The celebration was a family affair, with all four of their children in attendance, making it even more special.

However, the aftermath of the celebratory ding dongs left the entire family feeling utterly "partied out," as evidenced by a hilarious video shared by Teigen on Monday as her Instagram story.

What happened in the video shared by Chrissy Teigen?

In the video, posted on Teigen's Instagram, the Cravings cookbook author could be seen sitting in an airport lounge, looking visibly tired and drained from their Italian getaway. The text over the video read, “Hommmmmme. Almost. @reserveps.”

The exhaustion was not limited to Chrissy alone; her husband John Legend appeared equally fatigued as he sat beside their seven-year-old daughter, Luna, who was peacefully asleep under a cozy pink blanket on a couch. Adding to the adorable tableau, their youngest, 8-month-old Esti, nestled on John's lap while he tried to steal a moment of respite on his phone.

The video captured the weariness of the family after what must have been an eventful and joyous trip. Though their other children, Miles and Wren, just 3 months old at the time, were not featured in the clip, it was evident that the entire family was feeling the effects of their celebratory weekend in Italy.

Legend, upon realizing that Teigen was filming their weary state, playfully questioned, "What are you doing?" Teigen then responded with laughter, remarking, "Everyone just looks so out of it." Check our the glimpses from her video below:

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s adorable moments

Just a few weeks ago, everyone was buzzing with excitement as John and Chrissy showed up at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour in Vancouver, Canada. What caught everyone's eye was that they were both rocking matching outfits, like a fashion dream team! And guess what? John Legend spilled the beans on their twinning adventure with a super cool post. Check out their post below:

These two looked like they were having a blast, making awesome memories that are bound to be talked about for ages. They're basically the definition of cute and unforgettable together!

