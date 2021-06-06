Chrissy Teigen EXITS Mindy Kaling's Never Have I Ever Season 2 amid cyberbullying controversy

Chrissy Teigen will not be a part of the second season of Netflix's Never Have I Ever starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Darren Barnet and Jaren Lewison in lead roles.

Chrissy Teigen had been roped in for a voiceover role in the second season of Mindy Kaling's Never Have I Ever although it has now been reported that the TV personality has stepped away from the project. Teigen, who was to guest voiceover role in one episode of the upcoming second season has exited the project and while an exact reason for her departure hasn't been confirmed, her recent bullying controversy is being considered to be a key reason.

Teigen's exit comes after she recently hit the headlines following Courtney Stodden's explosive claims against her. Stodden in an interview with Daily Beast alleged that Teigen sent her discouraging messages and bullied her on social media by DMing her as well as publicly tweeting about her.

Stodden claimed that Chrissy messaged her, "Things like, 'I can’t wait for you to die.'" After Courtney's interview, Teigen took to Twitter to apologize to her and said, "I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel. I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly."

As for the second season of Never Have I Ever, the show will continue Indian American teenager Devi's(Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) story ahead as she finds herself torn between Darren Barnet's Paxton Hall-Yoshida and Jaren Lewison's Ben Gross. The show was renewed for a second season in July 2020 and fans have been eagerly waiting for its return.

