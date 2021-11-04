Chrissy Teigen feels THIS quality of Pete Davidson may have charmed Kim Kardashian amid their dating rumours

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been sparking romance rumours ever since their Halloween weekend outing and their recent Staten Island date. While there's no confirmation yet if there's a romantic angle to the duo's meetups, Chrissy Teigen recently weighed in on the possibility of the duo getting together. Teigen is known to be a close friend of Kardashian and had even reached out to her after Kanye West divorce news.

During her recent outing with husband John Legend, Teigen and the musician were quizzed by TMZ videographers about the truth in the reports about Kim and Pete dating each other. While stating that she has "no idea" what's cooking between the two, Chrissy did mention that it must have been Davidson's sense of humour that may have left Kardashian impressed.

While talking to TMZ, Teigen said, "Funny guys do a lot. Look at John — he's hysterical." Legend in agreement with his wife immediately quipped, "I'm hysterical. Who wouldn't want to be in love with a funny guy." When asked if Teigen would like to go on a double date with Kim and Pete, the Cravings author stated that she wouldn't mind.

Kardashian and Davidson first sparked romance rumours after the duo was seen holding hands during a rollercoaster ride as they hung out with Kim's sister Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and their other friends at Knott's Scary Farm. Later, the two also reportedly enjoyed a private rooftop dinner date in the Saturday Night Live star's hometown Staten Island.

