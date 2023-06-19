Chrissy Teigen fires back at critics questioning her 'new face', responds to claims of plastic surgery

Chrissy Teigen is no stranger to criticism. The model and public personality has been at the receiving end of intense scrutiny and trolling throughout her career. Despite the trolling, The Lip Sync Battle host has never shied away from answering her trolls. This time too, when a user commented on her ‘new face’, Chrissy Teigen was quick to respond with a vehement comeback.

The 37-year-old model was irked because of the claims made by Dr. Kay Durairaj, a plastic surgeon, who used a picture of the ‘Cravings’ author in their post. The post was meant to show how someone’s face can turn out to be if plastic surgery is done in the ‘wrong’ manner. The since-deleted post was apparently made to initiate a discussion about overdoing filters, and was thus not made out of “mean intentions”.

“No mean intentions?” she wrote while sharing the post on her story. Chrissy attributed the change in her appearance to a recent weight gain and not to any plastic surgery, as was suggested in the post.

Despite her clarifications, many users still trolled her for her appearance and public persona. Many of the comments targeted her personality and made several comments about her personal life. “She’s a bad person, this is her karma,” one user wrote. Another commented that “she was beautiful before, but has now ruined her face”.

In the past, The Beauty Bites Podcast host has had a history of engaging in cosmetic surgery. She famously had her breast implants removed after having them earlier in 2020. Once earlier, Teigen also received Botox in her armpits in order to prevent herself from sweating.

Meanwhile, Chrissy has been vocal about the fact that there's no shame in getting such surgeries. Even going as far as to say that it’s part of “the game”, as in the entertainment industry.

Teigen and her husband, singer John Legend recently welcomed a newborn daughter into their homes. A section of social media was apparently convinced that the power couple’s new daughter was conceived through surrogacy. The Hotel Transylvania 3 fame quickly countered those rumors. She posted a pic of her having a C-section to quash those rumors.

The past couple of years have been quite tumultuous for Teigen and her family as they lost their son Jack last year, to a ‘life-saving’ abortion. The whole family seems to be on a path to recovery, despite the trolling.