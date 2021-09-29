Chrissy Teigen FIRES BACK at Heather McDonald for criticizing her post about 'perfection'; SEE PIC

Chrissy Teigen seems to have hit back at Heather McDonald after the comedian branded her a 'hypocrite' for recently stating on Instagram that she doesn't care about looking 'perfect.' Before defending herself, Teigen said she was 'a little sensitive' about the situation since McDonald's comments coincided with the anniversary of her pregnancy loss.

Teigen wrote: 'I didn't sleep at all a last night, as John [Legend] can attest. I was up sick, sobbing, as my phone popped up the memory of being in the hospital exactly one year ago, losing our baby.' She continued, "Maybe I'm a little sensitive today but f**k off." As per Daily Mail, Chrissy and her husband, John Legend, lost their baby Jack 'halfway through' their pregnancy after she was hospitalized due to uncontrolled bleeding. Meanwhile, Chrissy ended her indirect answer to Heather by writing, 'Why people follow people that hate us [sic] is beyond me.'

However, on September 30, 2020, Teigen officially announced the loss, explaining that they were unable to'stop the bleeding,' which resulted in baby Jack being unable to get 'the fluids he need' to live. She and John had had Jack naturally, but their other two children, daughter Luna and son Miles, had been conceived via IVF procedures.

Though it's unclear whether McDonald follows Teigen, she did write her initial criticism in the comments area of the model's Monday Instagram post. Heather seemed to be the most offended by the picture Chrissy decided to offer as evidence that she doesn't "care about curating [her] Instagram to be perfect." 'These humble brags of "this is an unfiltered picture so say whatever mean thing you want so people will actually write nice things since I still actually look great" is so 3 years ago, Chrissy,' wrote Heather. You know what is curated, you Twitter.' After leaving her comment, McDonald reposted it to her own Instagram page, adding: 'I cannot take it. Swipe RT. I’m just having one of those days where I had to point out the #hypocrite on IG.

