Chrissy Teigen flaunts her new elephant tattoo; Reveals why she connects with the animal

Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram to share a photo of her new wrist tattoo which features a dainty elephant. The Cravings author surprised her fans after she shared a photo of her new tattoo as many wondered why she got inked with a design of the said animal. In her recent Instagram post, while giving a closer look at her tattoo, Teigen also mentioned why she feels a connection with the animal and the inspiration behind her tattoo.

Posting the gorgeous snap of her hand with the new ink, Chrissy in her captions wrote a line in the Thai language that explained the reason she got this tattoo. As per its English translation, Chrissy's caption reads, "In my past life I was an elephant." The tattoo is blue coloured but in her recent snap, Chrissy dropped a monochrome image of the same.

This is not Teigen's first tattoo, previously she had also given a glimpse of her other tattoo, in a post that was shared to her Instagram account this past June. The tattoo is that of a flying butterfly and as revealed by Chrissy, it was designed by her daughter Luna, five, and is located on the underside of one of her arms.

Getting their daughter's design tattooed was her husband John Legend's idea and Chrissy revealed that while she got Luna's butterfly tattooed on her body, Legend who was supposed to get a floral bouquet drawn by their daughter inked on his arm, never actually got it done despite coming up with the idea.

