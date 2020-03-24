Chrissy Teigen gets in a war of words with US President Donald Trump

Model Chrissy Teigen has fired up her social media war of words with US President Donald Trump by attacking him for complaining about the pain of a coronavirus test.

Fuelled by actress and writer Sarah Thyre's comments on Trump's complaints, Teigen reminded him that she had given birth twice -- and his COVID-19 check-up cannot be more painful, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Teigen retweeted Thyre's post, in which she wrote: "Our s**tprez is b***hing about how invasive the Covid test is and excuse me, I've had multiple hands shoved up my vagina to try to pull out a single d**n baby -- and you are b***hing about a swab up your f**king nose that could save millions of lives."

they had to put a garbage bag at the end of the bed to collect my blood before stiching me up, where I then had to pee using a water bottle as a pain fountain for 3 months. so yeah. the swab, I bet it’s super rough. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 23, 2020

Then Teigen added: "My vagina was ripped to my a**hole giving birth to (daughter) Luna... f**k your swab pain. they had to put a garbage bag at the end of the bed to collect my blood before stiching me up, where I then had to pee using a water bottle as a pain fountain for 3 months. so yeah. the swab, I bet it's super rough."

Teigen's rant is the latest in a long line of social media attacks on Trump, which began as soon as he took office.

