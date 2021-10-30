Chrissy Teigen gives a sneak peek into her family's Halloween look; See pics

As Hollywood prepares for Halloween, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's house is in full swing. On Friday, Oct. 29, the pair turned to social media to show off their eerie, wacky, mysterious, and frightening costumes inspired by the Addams Family.

Check out Chrissy's post here:

However, Chrissy appears as Morticia with a black gown and bold red lipstick. John Legend, on the other hand, dressed like Gomez and nailed the look. He had the perfect hairdo and moustache, and he stole the night with a musical performance. Vilailuck 'Pepper' Teigen, Chrissy Teigen's mother, was also there and dressed as Grandmama. Luna, John and Chrissy's daughter, was dressed as Wednesday and donned a black and white attire with two long plaits on each side of her head.

Meanwhile, Miles, the couple's youngest, dressed up like Pugsley and donned a striped t-shirt. His hair was perfectly curled, and he looked precisely like the characters. Cousin It was also seen in images on the internet, although it was unclear who was wearing the outfit. John Legend also shared a couple photographs of himself getting ready for Halloween. As he made a reference to the show, he posted a photo with Luna and said that she refused to leave her role, even for pictures. He wrote, "She insists on staying in character for all photos. No smiles for Wednesday".

John Legend also posted a video titled "Addams Family Rehearsal." In the video, he performed the popular music that Addams Family fans are all too familiar with. As she remained in character, Luna could be seen stamping her feet to the music. Cousin It was also possible to observe him moving his head from side to side. At the conclusion of the video, Teigen flashed viewers a peace sign, and Legend said that the rehearsal was 'going well.'

Check out John's video here:

