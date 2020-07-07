Chrissy Teigen has a hilarious response to Jeanine Pirro looking at a topless picture of the former model

Chrissy Tiegen cheekily called out Fox News host Jeanine Pirro in her recent tweet. The reporter had a topless photo of Chrissy open on her phone. Scroll ahead to see how Chrissy responded.

Chrissy Teigen served up yet another standout tweet over the weekend when she called out the Fox News host Jeanine Pirro over a picture she tweeted, donning a mask while dining outside. "Wearing my mask out east," she captioned the photo. However, Teigen took just as much notice of the phone on the table in front of Pirro and what was visible on the screen: a zoomed-in view of the topless mirror selfie Teigen posted online just days earlier. To which Chrissy hilariously responded, asking, "Jeanine why are my b***s up on your phone."

In the picture, Teigen posed with a towel wrapped around her waist and an arm over her breasts as she documented her visible sunburn lines. The famous foodie shared side-by-side shots of the picture she posted with a zoomed-in photo of Pirro's phone screen, confirming that it was visibly the same image.

While Teigen wasn't shy about calling it out, Pirro has yet to respond publicly about it. As for the former model and TV personality, it looks like Teigen and her famous family have been enjoying some vacation time as she and husband John Legend shared photos on social media over the holiday weekend. As the family’s recent pictures suggest, the couple and their two little ones, Luna and Miles, soaked up the sun on a boat.

