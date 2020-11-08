Chrissy Teigen has the most SAVAGE reactions to Donald Trump losing the US presidential election; Watch

Chrissy Teigen is celebrating Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ monumental win like the rest of America, and in the process, she’s trashing soon-to-be- ex-President Donald Trump.

Chrissy Teigen is understandably ecstatic that Joe Biden is the projected winner of the presidential election and she is trolling the loser, Donald Trump, on Twitter. The 34-year-old entertainer is blocked on Twitter by Trump so she asked her fans to “tag the ex-president” in response to her messages.

“My god it feels like I just took off a weighted blanket, unhooked my bra and taken out my extensions all at once,” Chrissy first tweeted after hearing the news. Chrissy also posted a video from outside her home and showed how it rained. She said in the video, “Nature is cleaning itself. It’s Los Angeles!”

My god it feels like I just took off a weighted blanket, unhooked my bra and taken out my extensions all at once — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 7, 2020

Chrissy also trolled Trump by doing an impression of something he said in 2016. He said, “We’re going to win so much, you’re going to be so sick and tired of winning, you’re going to come to me and go ‘Please, Mr. President, we beg you sir, we don’t want to win anymore. It’s too much. It’s not fair to everybody else.’”

In another video posted by Chrissy Teigen, the cookbook author was seen nodding to a song with husband John Legend, and the song lyrics were: “yeah yeah f*** Donald Trump”

