John Legend Reveals Details About Wifey Chrissy Teigen's Neck Injury And Recovery

In the world of celebrities, we often get a peek into their lives through social media. Celebrity power couple Chrissy Teigen and John Legen who are known for their wit and humor keep sharing their day-to-day updates on social media. Recently, Chrissy Teigen sparked concern among her followers when she appeared on Instagram wearing a neck brace.

But don’t worry Chrissy’s husband, John Legend, gave details on what happened to her and how she is now. Let’s see what update John Legend gave on her wifey during an interview.

The amusing story behind Teigen’s neck injury

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, John Legend shared the amusing backstory behind Chrissy Teigen’s neck injury. Legend said that the incident happened when Teigen attempted to mimic their 8-year-old daughter Luna Simone’s acrobatic maneuvers.

John Legend chuckled, saying, “She hurt her neck trying to be like an acrobat—that she’s not. Sometimes she’s daring and she’ll try such stuff.” Legend thinks Teigen might’ve been too inspired by Luna’s gymnastics. He later assured everybody that now Teigen is much better.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

ALSO READ: Here's Why John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Think Making Time For Themselves Is Important

Advertisement

Teigen admitted that she was trying to do a headstand

Teigen later assured her followers that her injury wasn’t that serious, writing, “I’m fine. I’m okay now.” She then explained the situation further, clarifying that her injury wasn’t as severe as it appeared. She revealed, that she was wearing a CVS neck brake. She couldn’t rotate her neck because she tried to do a headstand and it didn’t go well.

This incident happened just before the Met Gala 2024. Teigen posted the story and wrote @MET. People suspect that it can be the reason behind her skipping the grand event.

ALSO READ: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Daughter Luna Visits Grandpa's Home With Her Girls Scout Troop

Teigen and Legend’s 4 kids

Teigen and Legen’s journey into parenthood began in April 2016, when they welcomed their first baby daughter, Luna Simone Stephans. Before Luna was born, her parents went through IVF to start a family. Their joy doubled when in 2018 they welcomed their second child, named Miles Theodore Stephans. Chrissy and John loved how expressive and curious Miles was. He loves playing T-ball and doing impromptu dance sessions with his dad.

In 2020, something very sad happened to the happiest couple. They were expecting a baby boy named Jack, but sadly, he passed away before he was born. Despite the grief, Teigen and Legend leaned on each other for support, finding strength in their other two kids, Luna and Miles.

In January 2023, they welcomed a new ray of sunshine with the birth of Esti Maxine Stephens. And, just after 5 months of Esti’s birth Teigen and Legen became parents to Wren Alexander Stephans. They shared gratitude for their Alexandra.

And, just life that now they have a beautiful family of 4 kids.

ALSO READ: 'Not A Good Idea': John Legend Reveals Chrissy Teigen Ended Up In Neck Brace Trying To Be An 'Acrobat'