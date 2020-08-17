Chrissy Teigen on her 3rd pregnancy with John Legend: When you give up on trying, life surprises you

After revealing the news of her third pregnancy with husband and singer John Legend, Chrissy Teigen is opening about how she found out she was pregnant and what her reaction was. Scroll down for the full story.

Former model Chrissy Teigen recently revealed that she had no idea that she was pregnant with her third child during her recent breast reduction surgery. Answering a fan’s question on social media, the 34-year-old author and model opened up about what actually happened. “I did the routine pregnancy test you do before surgery. It said negative. It was not negative,” Chrissy first wrote about the situation, which was back in the beginning of June. She continued, “A few weeks after surgery, I took a test. And for many years now, I’ve taken pregnancy tests almost every month, praying to see a positive one day. Just wishful thinking. I never had a positive before.”

“So the morning of John’s [Legend] album release, he wakes up at 3 am to do Good Morning America. I woke up with him and was like man, should take my monthly test to be disappointed…I was not disappointed. But I was scared shitless. Was pretty positive you shouldn’t get your boobs out while pregnant? Pretty sure.”

Oh, it's quite a story. lol https://t.co/NIxwcQrcI2 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 15, 2020

Chrissy explained that they “prayed to the boob surgery gods that everything would be okay. Went to every appointment terrified. Even without the surgery, I didn’t think I could get pregnant naturally anyway. So the odds just felt…bad. But what they say so often can be true. When you give up on trying, life has a way of surprising you. In summary, my boobs hurt.”

She added later that she was grateful for her fans supporting her and sending her good messages after the announcement. “Also, you guys have seen how rough these past few months were for me here. So now you know why I just extra appreciated all the love and support through it all, especially since you didn’t even know. You just thought I was in stressful internet hell.”

Chrissy and John revealed they were expecting their third child earlier this week, and afterwards, she showed off her tiny baby bump in a cute selfie via Instagram.

