Chrissy Teigen hits milestone on her sobriety journey; SEE POST

For the last 70 days, Chrissy Teigen has been taking her sobriety one day at a time. On Sunday, the 35-year-old Cravings cookbook author celebrated 10 weeks of sobriety by posting a snapshot of a monitoring app that shows her "sober streak" is at 70 days. Teigen captioned the photo, "10 weeks woopwoop!!!!"

Check out her post here:

However, In the comments section, she received words of encouragement and congratulations. Kim Zolciak-Biermann used heart-eye emojis in her response, while Kyle Richards used clapping hands emojis. As per PEOPLE, Teigen previously celebrated her "longest streak yet" earlier this month when she reached 50 days of sobriety. "It should be nearly a year but I had a few (wine) hiccups in the road," she wrote at the time. "This is my longest streak yet! I still dunno if I'll never drink again but I do know it no longer serves me in ANY way. I don't get more fun, I don't dance, I don't get relaxed.

"I get sick, fall asleep and wake up sick, having missed what was probably a fun night," she added. "I had my fun with it and appreciate anyone that can enjoy it responsibly." The TV personality stated in December that she had been clean for four weeks after she and husband John Legend, 42, disclosed in September that they had lost their pregnancy with their third child, Jack. She further said she is attempting to remain sober since reading Quit Like a Woman, which was given to her by the author, Holly Whitaker.

Meanwhile, according to PEOPLE, Teigen revealed last month that she still struggles with wanting to drink. "I don't really feel like I fully processed Jack and now that I don't have the alcohol to numb it away, things are just… there, waiting to be acknowledged," she wrote in part. "I guess what I'm saying here is life is so f—ing complicated."

ALSO READ:Chrissy Teigen pens down an emotional note on how her body 'paused in time' after pregnancy loss