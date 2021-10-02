Chrissy Teigen honours her late son Jack with a memorial; pens a heartfelt note on hoping for 'some closure'

Chrissy Teigen has recently opened up on missing her late son Jack more than ever. The cookbook author, who had an unfortunate miscarriage while welcoming her and John Legend's third child Jack, has opened up on not being able to find "closure" as their third child couldn't stay with them.

Recently, Chrissy took to her social media platform to share snaps from the memorial service that she held of her son Jack in which, Chrissy participated with her husband John Legend and their two kids, Luna and Miles. "Took me a year but finally honoured his little spirit with some blessings today," Chrissy penned. She also stated that she is hoping for "some closure" after arranging for the ceremony to honour their late son.

Thanking her fans on social media, and her friends and supporters, Chrissy said that healing whatever she has felt as a mother is an ongoing "process." Fans took to the comment section to pen their heartfelt tribute to Chrissy and John's late son Jack. While one fan appreciated the Legends for the kind gesture, another sent some blessings their way.

Recently, Chrissy had also taken to Instagram to share a heartbreaking photo of her with John Legend after delivery. She had penned another heartbreaking note honouring their son. "And to the son we almost had. A year ago you gave me the greatest pain I could ever imagine to show me I could survive anything, even if I didn’t want to. [sic]," Chrissy had penned. "Mom and dad love you forever," she concluded.

