Chrissy Teigen honours late son Jack one year after pregnancy loss: Mom and dad love you forever

Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram to share a moving post as she paid tribute to her and John Legend's late son, baby Jack whom the couple lost last year in pregnancy loss. Teigen shared a moving post remembering him as she shared a photo from the hospital from the tragic day. Chrissy in a heartwrenching note said, "Mom and dad love you forever."

It's been a tough year for Chrissy and John who lost their son Jack during pregnancy loss. Teigen has been open about her struggle of dealing with baby Jack's loss and recently also mentioned how her body went through a pause after losing her child. A year after baby Jack's passing, Teigen paid a tribute to him on Instagram.

In her emotional message, Chrissy wrote, "and to the son we almost had. a year ago you gave me the greatest pain I could ever imagine to show me I could survive anything, even if I didn’t want to. i didn’t get to take care of you but you came and went to get me to love myself and take care of myself because our bodies are precious and life is a miracle. they told me it would get easier but yeah, that hasn’t started yet. mom and dad love you forever."

See Chrissy Teigen's post here:

Last September, Chrissy had shared the news of her pregnancy loss on social media as she called it the darkest of days. In December last year, Teigen also mentioned that she won't be able to get pregnant again while adding that despite her feeling healthy, her uterus wasn't cooperating. The Cravings author has been vocal about how she has been dealing with pregnancy loss and also received several letters of support from her fans during the difficult time.

ALSO READ: Chrissy Teigen pens down an emotional note on how her body 'paused in time' after pregnancy loss