Chrissy Teigen 'humbly begs' fans to stop asking if she's pregnant; Confirms she's undergoing IVF treatment

Chrissy Teigen recently took to Instagram to announce she was undergoing IVF treatment to have another baby with husband John Legend. Almost a year after she lost her son Jack during pregnancy loss, Teigen shared the news about preparing for another baby on Instagram. In her new post, Teigen wrote about undergoing the treatment and asked fans to stop asking her if she is pregnant.

In a lengthy post, Teigen mentioned that she's deep in another IVF cycle to "save as many eggos" as she possibly can and added that she is hopeful to make some strong, healthy embryos. The Cravings author further added that while she doesn't mind taking the shots and other medication, the bloating caused by it is a "bitch" and hence asked fans to stop asking her if she is pregnant.

In her captions, Chrissy also called out people for asking people if they are pregnant being offensive and stated that it could be hurtful to those trying as she wrote, "I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant because while I know it’s said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant! But also like please stop asking people, anyone, if they’re pregnant."

Check out Chrissy Teigen's post here:

Teigen is also a mother to two children with Legend, son Miles and daughter Luna who often feature in her Instagram posts. Back in September 2020, Teigen announced that she lost her son Jack in the middle of her pregnancy.

ALSO READ: Chrissy Teigen flaunts her new elephant tattoo; Reveals why she connects with the animal