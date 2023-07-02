Chrissy Teigen, John Legend dish 'couple goals' as they channel inner Barbie and Ken in new PICS

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen enjoyed some quality time together as they visited Airbnb’s Barbie Malibu DreamHouse. The much-in-love couple was also accompanied by their eldest kids Luna Simone Stephens and Miles Theodore Stephens. Scroll below to check out their photos.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen turn into Ken and Barbie

Earlier today, the All of Me singer took to his Instagram space and shared a slew of pictures from his family’s quick getaway to AirBnB’s Barbie Malibu DreamHouse. In the photos, Chrissy and John can be seen channeling their Barbie and Ken respectively. In the first photo, John can be seen looking suave as ever in a sleeveless denim jacket that he wore with a pair of beige trousers and white shoes. Chrissy Teigen, on the other hand, was seen wearing a black shirt dress with a pair of pink heels that matched a pink scarf tied around her neck, Her hair was left open and she completed the look with a pair of stylish sunglasses and a pink shoulder bag.

In the next photo, John Legend can be seen ditching his denim jacket and beige trousers for a pair of pink shorts as he mounted a toy horse along with his son Miles. The next two slides featured pictures of their kids Miles and Luna respectively. Sharing these snaps, the singer captioned the post, “Barbie and Ken, Sr and Jr. Thanks for having us @airbnb.”

Check out John Legend’s pictures with his wife and kids below

Fans and followers react to John Legend’s photos

As soon as John shared these photos, they were flooded with likes and comments from fans and followers. One fan wrote, “OMGoodness! Precious precious precious memories forever.” Another fan’s comment read, “Hello beautiful Legend family. It's amazing how Luna has the modeling skills down pat. Keep enjoying each other. Love you to pieces. (slew of emojis)” A third fan commented and said, “How did those babies get so big?? Luna looks almost like a teenager.” Yet another follower commented, “Y’all are so darn cute (red heart emoji)”

